NER initiative: Now, men in saffron, blue and neon green to help passengers onboard

Donning glittery saffron, blue and neon green jackets, the newly deployed railway personnel will provide different services to passengers onboard the trains plying under North Eastern Railway (NER) Lucknow Division. The personnel deployed by the NER. (HT Photo)

“Those in orange jacket will provide bed rolls while the blue jacket personnel will take care of the cleanliness and on-board housekeeping. A “Swachhta Prahari” in green will supervise all the personnel and overall cleanliness of the train,” said railway official.

“Currently, this service has been started in Pushpak Express (12533), Kushinagar Express (22537), and Raptisagar Express (12511) under a pilot project. In the coming week, Chhapra Express (15054) will also be added in this list and other trains in the division depending upon the success of the project,” he added.

“This has been done for better services so that passengers can identify who to ask for help. This will also remove confusion for passengers as they usually do not know whom to reach out for any particular task,” said Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, NER, Lucknow.

“With this system, it will be easy to identify the ‘Swachhta Prahari’ deployed for monitoring the passengers during the journey and the complaints of the passengers regarding their needs and cleanliness will be resolved quickly,” he added.