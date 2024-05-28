‘Gold medallist shooter’ assaults cabby with gun, arrested

A man, said to be an international level shooting athlete, was arrested for assaulting a taxi driver while holding a pistol in full public view, in Lucknow on Monday. A screengrab from a video showing Vinod Mishra assaulting a taxi driver in Lucknow

The police action came soon after a video clip showing Vinod Mishra punching the taxi driver with his pistol butt was widely shared on social media.

Mishra, who’s in his early 60s, is a resident of Gomti Nagar’s Vivek Khand in the state capital.

An FIR was lodged against him at the Vibhuti Khand police station based under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult), said DCP (East) Prabal Pratap Singh.

Pictures of Mishra posing with leaders of the Samajwadi Party flooded social media soon after the news broke.

Vinod Mishra reportedly won gold in the 10-metre air pistol competition at Asia Pacific Masters Games held in South Korea in 2023. He won a silver in the 2023 National Masters Games held in Varanasi.

The police said Mishra was on his way to Bhootnath on Faizabad Road in his car around 12:30 pm when a taxi bumped into his car near Bans Mandi.

The incident also raised questions over the implementation of the model code of conduct in effect in view of the ongoing elections. The code requires people to deposit their arms at police stations to ensure peaceful polling.

“The licensed pistol of the accused was taken away by police and legal action is being taken,” Amit Kumawat, additional deputy commissioner of police (East), said. “We must first see if the licence is registered in Lucknow or any other district. Only then further action will be taken,” he added.

The DCP added that a report had been sent to authorities concerned for the cancellation of licenses for two guns in Mishra’s name.