Gomti Nagar Ext ‘land scam’: HC transfers probe from EOW to state vigilance department

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday transferred the probe into the alleged land scam by the erstwhile office bearers of a cooperative society in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension from the EOW of the state government to the state vigilance department. The matter is related to the Bahujan Nirbal Varg Sahakari Griha Nirman Samiti, which was formed for the benefit of SC/ST members. (File Photo)

A single-judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order and directed the state government to submit progress report of the probe on the next hearing on September 25.

“The court has transferred the case from the EOW of the state government to the state vigilance department,” said advocate Sharad Pathak, who is representing petitioner in court.

On Tuesday, the court had expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation and action taken so far in the alleged land scam. The matter is related to the Bahujan Nirbal Varg Sahakari Griha Nirman Samiti, which was formed for the benefit of SC/ST members.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Ajay Jaiswal, a bonafide member of the society. In the petition, it was requested that the present elected executive should be allowed to work and the executive whose term expired be stopped from working.

During the hearing, the court found that the Samiti was formed for the benefit of SC-ST class, which was given land by the state government.

It is alleged that the previous executive committee allotted large chunks of land to its members in violation of rules. Besides, land was also given to many people who were not from the SC/ST category.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the additional advocate general, on behalf of the state government, told the court that since the case is of more than ₹1 crore, the responsibility of investigation had been given to the EOW.

On September 10, the EOW took cognizance of the matter, and on September 14, notices were issued to the people concerned to summon the documents related to the case. Expressing dissatisfaction over this, the court said this action clearly shows the laxity shown by the investigating officers probing the case.

Even when the necessary documents are already on record, summoning them is a confusing matter, said the court.