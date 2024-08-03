Gomti riverfront: Pedestrian bridge like one on Sabarmati to come up on Gomti

A separate pedestrian bridge will be constructed on Gomti riverfront on the lines of the one on the Sabarmati river in Gujarat. Additionally, to make the riverfront a more happening place for tourists, cruise ships, and floating restaurants will also come up soon, said officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday. LDA vice chairperson Prathamesh Kumar inspected the riverfront on Saturday (HT Photo)

Besides, a Lotus Valley and Open Theatre will also come up to rejuvenate visitors. Attractive swings will be installed for children and there will be e-bikes to commute. These decisions were taken by the LDA vice chairperson Prathamesh Kumar who also inspected the riverfront here on Saturday.

Kumar also instructed officials to prepare an action plan for the pedestrian bridge to be constructed from the additional deputy commissioner of Police’s office to the other end of the riverfront. For this, contact should be established with the company building the pedestrian bridge on Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Ravier Products LLP has got the tender to operate e-bikes on the riverfront. Kumar also directed that after talking to the company’s representative, the facility of e-bikes should be made available within a month, so that people can easily enjoy the tour of the entire riverfront.

At the same time, regarding the operation of the cruise ship and floating restaurant, he directed that the project be started within eight months after getting the NOC for this. Proper arrangements should be made for drinking water, benches for sitting and toilets on the riverfront.

During inspection, soil and moss were found deposited at some places and lights, pathway and synthetic track were found damaged at many places. The VC expressed displeasure and directed to get the cleaning and repair work done with immediate effect, a press note of the LDA read.

Separate wedding lawn at riverfront and JN Mishra Park

Kumar said that just as a lawn is designated for wedding ceremonies in Janeshwar Mishra Park, similarly, a proposal should be made to separate the lawn from the park on the riverfront and to give it for wedding ceremonies etc. He directed the PMC (Project Monitoring Cell) to increase the utility of the place by doing landscaping on the riverfront so that people get entertainment along with convenience and new sources of income are created, read in a press note of LDA.

The VC inspected the dam and road widening work done from IIM Road to Harding Bridge and Gau Ghat Bridge under the Green Corridor project.

Here he instructed that signage should be installed on the route in view of road safety. Also, attractive horticulture work should be done between the dividers.

After this, he inspected the construction work of bridges on Hanuman Setu, Nishatganj and Kukrail being done in the second phase of the project and the alignment of dam widening between Nishatganj and Kukrail bridge. He instructed speeding up the work. He said that special attention should be paid to the quality of work of piling etc.

Kumar inspected the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana flats constructed in Sector-I of Vasant Kunj Yojna and expressed displeasure at finding deficiencies. He ordered imposing a fine of 1% of the contract amount on the work done by M/s Asia Construction.

The contractor has been given an ultimatum to rectify deficiencies within a week. He directed that whatever remaining work is there in the residential block and around it, should be completed soon on priority basis, read in a press note of LDA.