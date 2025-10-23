Gonda: Dispute over ‘compensatory job’ salary ends in matricide

A 30-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his 58-year-old mother to death with a grinding stone in Gonda district on Tuesday night after an argument over a government job given to the family on compensatory grounds following his father’s death, senior police officials said on Wednesday.

According to Gonda additional superintendent of police (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat, the murder allegedly occurred after a heated dispute between the mother, Kanti Devi, and her younger son, Sandeep, regarding salary and job-related issues. “During the argument, Sandeep lost his temper and attacked his mother with a grinding stone, causing fatal injuries,” Rawat said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the accused has been detained for questioning.

Police said Kanti Devi had secured a government job for her elder son, Pradeep, 35, after the demise of her husband, Nand Lal, who worked as a Class IV employee at Government Polytechnic. She herself was employed as a contractual sweeper with the Nagar Palika and often sent Sandeep to work in her place.

The situation allegedly turned violent when Sandeep discovered that his mother was handing over his salary to her brother, Suraj Kumar. The argument escalated on Tuesday night, leading to the fatal assault. “When Suraj tried to intervene, Sandeep attacked him too, leaving him seriously injured. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing cries for help and informed the police, who found Kanti Devi dead,” said a police official.

Sandeep has been arrested, and the injured uncle is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Police have launched an investigation, recording witness statements and collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene.