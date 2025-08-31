Gorakhpur: BJP MLA’s brother booked, raids held at brick kiln

Multiple FIRs have been lodged against Bhoopendra Pal Singh, brother of Pipraich BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his OSD. The matter escalated on Saturday evening when police raided his brick kiln in Pipraich and seized raw material for illicit liquor production. At least five FIRs filed since August 27 over alleged remarks against CM and his OSD. (Sourced)

During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of lahan (used in making illicit liquor), three tractors, and two trolleys, while also finding that the kiln was operating without permission. The vehicles were impounded under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepak Gupta said a notice has been served to the kiln operator and a detailed probe is underway. Police added that further raids are being carried out to arrest the accused.

At least five FIRs have been filed against Bhoopendra Pal Singh in different police stations across Gorakhpur since August 27, when his alleged remarks against the Chief Minister and his OSD surfaced on social media.

MLA Mahendra Pal Singh distanced himself from his brother, saying they had no family association for two decades. He also apologised to the Chief Minister and his OSD “on behalf of blood relations” and maintained that the law would take its course.

The case is linked to the eviction of former MLA late Kedarnath Singh’s family from a bungalow and 9,500 square metres of land in Gorakhpur. Bhoopendra Pal Singh allegedly made the remarks during this dispute.

Mahendra Pal Singh alleged that Samajwadi Party leaders were fuelling the issue. He said Kedarnath Singh, a two-time MLA, had been given the property on lease in 1984. In 2003, landowner Brijmohan Sahay registered it in the name of Ashok Jalan and Sudhir Srivastava.

After Kedarnath Singh died in 2012, his sons did not pursue the case in the Supreme Court, which later gave an ex parte order in favour of the buyers. Following the court’s directive, district authorities evicted the Singh family from the bungalow.