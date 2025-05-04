Gorakhpur: Dad shoots son dead for opposing his alcohol habit, daughter-in-law critical

A retired home guard allegedly shot dead his elder son and critically injured his daughter-in-law after an argument over his alcohol addiction in Chautisa village under Barhalganj police station limits in Gorakhpur district on Saturday night. Anup suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the local community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead. (Sourced)

The accused, Hari Yadav, 62, returned home intoxicated around 9:30 PM and began abusing family members, police said. When his elder son Anup Yadav, 38, confronted him and urged him to stop drinking, the argument quickly escalated. In the ensuing chaos, Hari reportedly opened fire using his licensed weapon.

Anup suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the local community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead. His wife, Supriya Yadav, 27, who tried to shield her husband during the incident, was shot in the abdomen. She was referred to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Hari Yadav and seized the weapon used in the crime. Circle officer Manoj Pandey said the violence was rooted in a long-standing family dispute aggravated by the father’s habitual alcohol abuse.

Superintendent of police (North) Jitendra Kumar said that an FIR (first information report) was lodged by the deceased’s elder brother, Pramjeet Yadav. “A case has been registered under Section 109(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and further investigation is in progress,” he said.