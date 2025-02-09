Government announces development of 13 DIETs as centres of excellence

Minister of state for basic education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh laid the foundation stone for developing 13 district education and training institutes (DIETs) as centres of excellence. Foundation laying ceremony underway. (HT PHOTO)

Additionally, ‘Chahak’ and ‘Parikalan’ workbooks were also launched in the ceremony, which will strengthen basic literacy and mathematical proficiency in children.

During the ceremony held at SCERT campus, Singh announced the development of 15 DIETs as centres of excellence in the second phase to make teacher training more comprehensive. An integrated training module ‘Sampoorna’, organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh, was also released, which will give a new direction to the professional development of teachers.

A total of 53 participants who performed excellently in the fifth state level art, craft and puppetry competition organised for primary and upper primary teachers in the year 2024-25 were also awarded during the event.

Special guest additional chief secretary of finance, secondary and basic education Deepak Kumar said that the work started in the education department will be continuously accelerated. He assured that there will be no shortage of funds.

The 13 institutes selected under the centre of excellence include Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Kushinagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Dehat and Prayagraj.

Director general school education Kanchan Verma, SCERT director Ganesh Kumar and joint director Dr Pawan Sachan were also present.

Sachan said that under the scheme, for the empowerment of DIET institutions in the state, in Phase-1 under 2024-25, 13 DIETs of the state have been approved ₹103.53 crore by Project Approval Board (PAB) in December 2023. The proposals for 15 more DIETs have been submitted in Phase-2 under the year 2025-26, which are to be appraised by PAB. In this phase, DIET institutes of Ghazipur, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Azamgarh, Unnao, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Sultanpur, Firozabad, Shravasti, Baghpat and Kaushambi have been included.