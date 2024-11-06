In a bid to make the Mahakumbh a memorable and comfortable experience for the Kalpwasis, the state government is ramping up its efforts in providing essential facilities at the Mela site. Govt focuses on ensuring best facilities for Kalpwasis at Mahakumbh

More than 10 lakh Kalpwasis are expected to attend the mela in 2025 for which the government is undertaking significant infrastructure upgrades along with its focus on basic amenities.

An official of Urban Development Department stated, “You will slowly see a new city coming up in Prayagraj. Around 15 different departments are collaborating to ensure all essential provisions for the Kalpwasis. This includes providing tents for accommodation, daily rations, as well as critical utilities such as power supply, potable water, sanitation, cloth washing sites, toilets and ATM facilities. The Kalpwasis face biggest problem of food because many of them eat the food cooked by themselves, and for them ration distribution system would be started. More than 200 fair price ration shops would be set up for the Kalpwasis. Besides that the cooking gas cylinders and kerosene oil stalls would also be set up.”

One of the major areas of focus is sanitation. The Urban Development Department plans to install around 1.45 lakh toilets, including mobile units, across the Mela ground. To further support the massive number of pilgrims, the government is increasing the number of sectors from 22 to 25. If the number of Kalpwasis exceeds expectations, additional sectors will be added to accommodate them. This expansion aims to create a more organised and efficient setup for managing the crowds and their needs. To save the Kalpwasis from severe cold during the winters, the state government will also arrange blankets in good numbers for the needy.

UP urban development minister AK Sharma said that this time Mahakumbh will be one of the cleanest as for the Kalpwasis the department is going to deploy around 10,000 sanitation workers in the entire mela area.

The Mela grounds will undergo a significant expansion in 2025. The total area will be extended to over 4,000 hectares, up from the 3,200 hectares used in the previous Mela. This expansion will allow for additional tents, better facilities, and more space for pilgrims to move around. Furthermore, the government is ensuring that there will be ample parking facilities. Dedicated parking areas will span 1,900 to 2,000 hectares, which will help manage the influx of vehicles arriving for the event.

Principal secretary urban development Amrit Abhijat said, “We are focused on ensuring that the Mahakumbh is not only a spiritual experience but also a comfortable and well managed event for Kalpwasis. The Kalpwasis who live at the venue for entire period will have best of toilet facilities, food facilities, sanitation facilities and power supply. We will install more than 67,000 street lights. Various Akaharas and organisations will be setting up free langars for the Kalpwasis. “

To guarantee uninterrupted services, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will ensure 24x7 power supply. The UPPCL is in the process of installing around 70 new transformers to handle the power demand during the 45-day fair.

In terms of water supply, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam is laying down a 1,249-kilometre pipeline to ensure a steady supply of potable water across all sectors of the Mela. The government is also installing 200 to 250 water ATMs , besides setting up more than 80 water pumps to meet the high demand.