Govt, Opposition fire salvos on Day 1 of UP Monsoon session

The first day of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly’s Monsoon session began on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition sought to corner the government on the law and order issue. The government, in turn, dismissed the allegations, accusing the Opposition of lacking real issues and being blind to the state’s well-planned development progress. Opposition lawmakers create a ruckus in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

While the government plans to go for a 24-hour discussion on “Vision 2047” on Wednesday, the Opposition has questioned the very intent of the proposal. For the entire day, the Opposition kept on protesting.

As the session began at 11 am, the Opposition members, mostly from the Samajwady Party, trooped into the well of the House. They raised slogans over the law and order situation, demanding a probe into alleged misbehaviour with the leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey during his recent Gorakhpur tour.

SP deputy whip Sangram Singh raised concerns over law and order, following which Pandey addressed the House and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

“If you didn’t want me to go to meet traders, you could have stopped me from going to Gorakhpur or at the Circuit House itself. Even if the police had stopped me, I could have understood but how come BJP workers and that too in your Gorakhpur,” Pandey said.

In reply, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “There were no BJP workers, but only traders when the leader of Opposition went to Gorakhpur. You went for politics, but traders opposed you there. This is because the traders were angry over the goonda tax during your regime.”

“Traders opposed your act of disturbing development and creating a nuisance. The traders have not forgotten the exploitation they suffered under SP rule,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister acknowledged Pandey as a senior leader but cautioned, “Keeping in view your age, you should understand people are using you as a pawn for vested interests.”

“You went there uninvited and created obstruction. Traders respectfully opposed you. Had there been any one else, their reply would have been different, I can say this with confidence. Because we cannot expect the Samajwadi Party will talk security and development,” the chief minister said.

Finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna turned down the SP MLAs’ demand and said, “This issue is politically motivated hence there can be no probe.”

In protest, 18 SP MLAs boycotted the Question Hour, refusing to ask the questions they had submitted.

Speaker Satish Mahana called on them individually, including MLA Swami Omvesh, but they all declined. However, Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel did raise her question, which was answered by deputy chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

As the protest intensified, SP legislators began shouting slogans such as “Brahmin Virodhi Sarkar Nahi Chalegi” and “PDA Virodhi Sarkar Nahi Chalegi.”

The Speaker adjourned the House at 11:35 am for 15 minutes, and again until 12:20 p.m. when the disruption continued.

Even after the proceedings resumed, the SP members continued their protest, with several sitting in the well of the House and insisting on a probe.

ORDINANCES TABLED

The government tabled ordinances in the House. These were promulgated following the budget session and included the Uttar Pradesh Repeal Ordinance, 2025, Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

GOVERNOR’S NOD FOR FIRST THREE UP ACTS OF 2025

Principal secretary Pradip Dubey apprised the assembly that the Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by the assembly on March 3 and passed by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on March 5, received the governor’s assent on March 17, and became the first Act of Uttar Pradesh of 2025.

The principal secretary also apprised the assembly that Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by the assembly on March 3 and by the legislative council on March 5, received the governor’s assent on March 17 and became the second Act of Uttar Pradesh in 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2025 was passed by the assembly on March 4 and certified as a Money Bill by the speaker. It was received back from the Uttar Pradesh legislative council without any recommendation on March 5 and got the governor’s assent on March 17. It became the third Act of Uttar Pradesh in 2025.