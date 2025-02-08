Govt sacks two doctors of Kanpur medical college

Two faculty members of GSVM Medical College in Kanpur have been dismissed for repeatedly staying absent from work. The decision was reached upon after instructions from deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, who said that such a behaviour would not be tolerated. (For representation)

“Disciplinary violations will not be tolerated. Providing high-quality treatment to patients is our top priority,” Pathak said.

The dismissed faculty members are Dr Vaibhav Srivastava, a lecturer, who took up the position as a lecturer in March 2014, was found guilty of taking an unauthorised leave to pursue his education in 2017 without obtaining the necessary clearance from the government. An inquiry revealed that he had also been regularly absent from work.

Dr Saurabh Dubey, an assistant professor in the neurosurgery department, was dismissed for continuously being absent without leave since November 2023.

In addition Dr Raghvendra Gupta, a co-assistant professor in the same department, was previously transferred from Kanpur to Jhansi after it was discovered that he was engaged in private practice in Kanpur and Fatehpur. As a result, disciplinary action has been initiated against Dr Gupta.