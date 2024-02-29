Govt to ensure timely, error-free payment of pensions : Minister

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh finance and parliamentary affairs mnister Suresh Kumar Khanna said here on Wednesdaythat the government would ensure resolution of all the issues facing pensioners, including timely and error-free payment of pensions . Addressing the treasuries, Suresh Khanna urged them to develop a fool-proof mechanism to ensure that there were no errors in the pensions provided to pensioners or their dependents . (Pic for representation)

Inaugurating the new building of the Pension Directorate at the Institute of Financial Management Training and Research campus in Indira Nagar, Lucknow, Khanna said that it would help in enhancing facilities for pensioners of the state.

He said : “Ensuring timely disbursement of pension to pensioners should be our top priority. Pensioners must not face any trouble. We have got the opportunity to serve the elderly and we must perform our duty.”

Addressing the treasuries, Suresh Khanna urged them to develop a fool-proof mechanism to ensure that there were no errors in the pensions provided to pensioners or their dependents and the designated amounts were paid on the right time to the right beneficiaries. “We must avoid complications like recovery due to incorrect disbursement,” he pointed out.

The Pension Directorate was established on June 2, 1988, to get the pension cases of government employees settled within the state instead of at the Accountant General’s Office. Until now, the Directorate was functioning on the eighth floor of Indira Bhawan, but due to insufficient space for document preservation and record-keeping, it has been relocated to the campus of the Institute of Financial Management Training and Research. The renovation of this administrative building has been carried out by the public works department at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Currently, the Directorate is handling the pension cases of officers in the Group A category, members of various commissions and employees of agricultural universities and technical colleges, including the Khadi Board. Besides, in case of death of personnel covered under the National Pension System while serving, there is a provision to sanction family pension to their dependents based on their option.

So far, the Pension Directorate has undertaken the resolution of pension cases of more than 81,000 employees. Presently, action is being taken to issue an online pension authorization letter through e-Pension system.