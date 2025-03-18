Govt to launch smart, divyang-friendly school in Gr. Noida Wednesday

A hi-tech government primary school has been renovated and remodelled at ₹1.30 crore in Greater Noida’s Mathurapur, a government official said. (Sourced)

To be inaugurated on March 19, the school has been equipped with smart classrooms and cleaner and greener surroundings with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of automobile company Honda, said basic education officer Rahul Panwar.

This government-run primary school will cater to children of classes 1 to 5. It is equipped with smart classrooms, digital boards, laboratories, inclusive education facilities and better hygiene and health management, the official said.

Arrangements have also been made for better security in the school. Two doors have been provided in every classroom, so that in case of an emergency, students can be easily evacuated. A separate building has also been prepared for mid-day meal, where students will be able to sit comfortably and have food, he said.

Panwar said, “This school has been built in accordance with the ‘Green School’ model, in which the principles of conservation of natural resources and sustainable development have been adopted. During the construction of the school, it was ensured that no tree was cut. Instead, more saplings were planted. This will keep the school campus green and children will get an opportunity to study in a clean and pure environment.”

Presently, 90 students are studying in this school, but a target has been to ensure the admission of more than 150 children from the new session. “With this CSR initiative, now the government schools are being equipped with high-level facilities like private schools, so that students can get equal opportunities,” said Kanchan Verma, the director general school education.

Keeping in mind the overall development of the children, very special arrangements have also been made for sports and laboratory in the school, so that they can not only remain physically active, but can also get practical education through scientific experiments, according to a government press release.

Minister of state for basic education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh will be inaugurating the on March 19. Singh said that a plan has been made to deliver equal education to every child. “New facilities are being added to council schools to connect Divyang students with mainstream education. This school of Mathurapur is an example of this policy. Special ramps, inclusive classrooms and other necessary facilities have been developed here for differently-abled students so that they can access quality education without any hindrances.”

The UP government is developing special facilities for Divyang students, giving priority to inclusive education. This school is ‘divyang-friendly’, meaning that children with special needs can get good education without facing any hindrance. Special assistive devices, including ramps and railings, have been provided on the school premises. Specially trained teachers are being appointed to the school.

The school was constructed by Honda India Foundation (HIF). This is one the three schools that it has built for primary schoolkids, a representative of the foundation said.