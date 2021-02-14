Govt working with religious leaders for development of Braj region: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government is working with religious leaders for the modern development of the place during his visit to Mathura on Sunday.

UP Chief Minister addressed the saints present in the third meeting of "Braj Pilgrim Development Council".

"We are working with various religious leaders for the modern development of the place with such a cultural and spiritual heritage. A committee is created to implement the policies of development also," Adityanath said.

While addressing the meet, Adityanath said, many political parties made government in the state with several development works but the important thing is that the feelings and beliefs of the saints should be respected.

"Vrindavan and the entire Teerth city should get the respect that it deserves," he added.

He offered prayers at the Thakur Bankebihari temple during his visit to Mathura. He met the saints and seers at the Swami Gyanananda's ashram where he served them food.

"Prayagraj Kumbh Mela was a grand and divine event, with proper security and sanitation which became an example of development in the religious tourism sector," Adityanath added.

He also reviewed the projects of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad while highlighting the state administration's efforts to make the government schemes available to all people of the state.

