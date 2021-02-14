Govt working with religious leaders for development of Braj region: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government is working with religious leaders for the modern development of the place during his visit to Mathura on Sunday.
UP Chief Minister addressed the saints present in the third meeting of "Braj Pilgrim Development Council".
"We are working with various religious leaders for the modern development of the place with such a cultural and spiritual heritage. A committee is created to implement the policies of development also," Adityanath said.
While addressing the meet, Adityanath said, many political parties made government in the state with several development works but the important thing is that the feelings and beliefs of the saints should be respected.
"Vrindavan and the entire Teerth city should get the respect that it deserves," he added.
He offered prayers at the Thakur Bankebihari temple during his visit to Mathura. He met the saints and seers at the Swami Gyanananda's ashram where he served them food.
"Prayagraj Kumbh Mela was a grand and divine event, with proper security and sanitation which became an example of development in the religious tourism sector," Adityanath added.
He also reviewed the projects of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad while highlighting the state administration's efforts to make the government schemes available to all people of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working with religious leaders for development of Braj region: UP CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBSP chief claims Jat farmers have 'left' BJP in 18 districts of UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed, 6 injured in a collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh
- The fatal accident took place early morning near Bagahidand bridge in Jiyanpur police station area of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 die as car rams into truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended his condolences towards the kin of the deceased.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt faces teething troubles on way to paperless budget
- The newly-built ‘budget app’ remains unavailable on devices on the first day of the three-day training for Uttar Pradesh legislators.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Ansal API projects in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow cancelled by UPRERA
- Action was taken based on site visits and a large number of complaints related to non-possession, non-refund, violation of terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter by the builder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP attracts investment intents worth ₹4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All set for a V-Day date!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now, 2 policemen attacked by villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
- The villagers claimed that the constables were involved in harassing some women and that triggered the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP police guns down liquor mafia operative accused of murderous assault on cops
- A case had been registered against Moti Singh Dhimar and his brother Elkar Singh along with others for the attack on two policemen on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminals kill police constable, severely injure sub-inspector in UP's Kasganj
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rosie Llewellyn-Jones: How the British re-captured Awadh in 1857!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Farmers submit memoranda to district authorities asking repeal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt asks lawmakers to buy iPads to facilitate paperless budget session
- ₹50,000 each will be reimbursed to the legislators for the purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1
- The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox