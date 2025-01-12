Under the initiative of Tourism and Culture department, a laser show and a special laser water screen projection light and sound show for the entertainment of devotees at Kali Ghat near the Boat Club with a cost of about ₹22 crore was inaugurated on Saturday evening. Grand laser water screen shows inaugurated at Mahakumbh

UP minister Nand Gopal Nandi inaugurated the event. The public can enjoy the show for free without any ticket. Two shows will be shown every day between 7 pm to 9 pm and the duration of each show will be 45 minutes, he said.

During this show displayed at Kali Ghat near the Boat Club on the banks of the Yamuna River, the amazing images emerging on the water screen brought alive the historical and religious sagas of Prayagraj and Mahakumbh.

Gurpreet Singh, an integral part of the light & sound show said that it was satisfying to see people enjoyed the show.

The audience got a unique opportunity to experience the divinity and historical importance of these holy places. The visuals and sound displayed in the show gave the devotees an opportunity to immerse themselves in the glorious past of Maha Kumbh.

During the event, visitors appreciated this innovative initiative and called it an excellent example of preservation of culture and tradition.

“It is the first time any laser light show is performed in Prayagraj. The story of Kumbh has enlightened us by giving such incredible knowledge,” Uttima Shukla, teacher in Khelgaon Public School, Prayagraj. “Laser light show in prayagraj has shown the beautiful story of Kumbh Prayagraj The story also tells why prayag is among is top pilgrimage in the world,” Vivek Mishra, Digital marketing manager.

This show, which is a confluence of modern technology and cultural significance, became one of the main attractions of Maha Kumbh 2025.