Green Park Stadium project gets luxury hotel add-on, DPR likely to be presented today

The proposed redevelopment of Green Park Stadium, initially estimated at ₹200 crore, has now seen around a threefold increase in projected costs as plans expand to include a luxury hotel, sources said. The final detailed project report (DPR) is likely to be presented to the state government today. The historic venue, one of India’s oldest Test grounds, is set for a major revamp after last year’s India-Bangladesh cricket match exposed serious infrastructural flaws, including the absence of a proper drainage system. The final detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government. (File Photo)

The redevelopment aims to transform Green Park into a modern sports complex with international-standard facilities, increasing seating from 27,400 to 51,000, installing a new drainage system, and upgrading public amenities. Officials said the addition of a seven-star hotel and parking for over 2,000 vehicles has been the primary factor behind the cost surge.

A recent review meeting of the Green Park Sudhar Yojana, chaired by Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi and divisional commissioner K. Vijyendra Pandiyan, was attended by representatives of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

During the meeting, it was revealed that the proposed seven-star hotel would be constructed on government land adjacent to the stadium. MP Awasthi justified the move, saying, “Due to the lack of high-quality hotels, Kanpur is often overlooked for international matches. The hotel is being planned under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.”

Currently, the city has only one hotel that claims five-star status, offering limited accommodation for players, officials, and visitors during major sporting events.

Divisional commissioner K Vijyendra Pandian said, “We are moving ahead in the direction of building a modern stadium, with international-standard facilities including a luxury hotel and sufficient parking. The final DPR will be submitted to the state government by October 15.”

Green Park, which has been a Test match venue since 1952, has hosted 24 Tests and 15 ODIs. Its capacity once stood at 44,000 but has fallen to 27,400 due to ageing structures like the E-Public and C-Stand.

Experts warn that the sharp rise in costs, coupled with pending land issues, could derail the project if not resolved soon. Despite the urgency following last year’s infrastructure failure, the DPR’s final submission has been delayed by escalating expenses.