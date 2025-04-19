Groom leaves wedding procession midway, jumps in front of train

A 30-year-old groom allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Amethi’s Gauriganj city while his wedding procession was moving from Salon, Rae Bareli, to Ghosi in Mau district on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. For representation. (Sourced)

Shocked by the incident, family members of the deceased are said to be unaware as to why he took the drastic step. “We don’t know what prompted him to get out of the car and jump in front of the train,” the elder brother of the deceased told police after the body was discovered near Gauriganj railway station at around 7.30pm on Friday.

As per reports, railway pointsman Chandan Kumar first spotted the body alongside the railway track and informed Gauriganj station master Sanjay Kumar, who alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP).

GRP personnel probing the incident said the deceased’s call detail records had been sought as they could reveal why the groom headed to his wedding venue took his own life.

According to the deceased’s elder brother, the family hails from Azamgarh, but they have been living in Salon, Rae Bareli, for the past several years. He said their father retired from U.P. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Denying the possibility of a love affair, he said his brother’s marriage was fixed with a girl in Ghosi around five months ago and that he was visibly happy.

“He looked happy when the wedding procession started from Salon at around 3.30pm, but the driver informed us at around 4.50 pm that he jumped out of the car when it slowed down near Gauriganj bridge and boarded a train moving slowly on a nearby track,” the deceased’s brother said.

The police later informed the family of the deceased that he alighted from the train around four kilometres from there at Gauriganj railway station. “He responded to phone calls at least 20 times before switching off his phone at around 6pm. According to railway staff, he jumped in front of a train at around 7.30pm,” the deceased’s brother said.