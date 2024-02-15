Groundbreaking ceremony: Launch of investment projects to narrow regional disparities in UP

LUCKNOW The UP government’s groundbreaking ceremony 4.0, scheduled at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) here from February 19 to 21, is likely to help remove regional disparities that have remained a major challenge in bringing about all-round development of the state over the years. Preparations for GBC 4.0 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of nearly 14,500 projects involving investments of over ₹10.15 lakh crore on February 19. Investments in backward regions will spur growth and narrow down the gap between west UP and the other three regions in the state in terms of development.

The groundbreaking ceremony will see implementation of investment proposals in all regions of the state, said those aware of the developments. West UP is still getting nearly half the share of UP’s total investments being brought to the ground at the GBC. The three other regions - Purvanchal (east UP), Madhyanchal (central UP) and Bundelkhand too are getting a considerable share in the investments.

“Earlier, investments used to come mostly in west UP. Though west UP’s share is large this time too, the investments are spread across all the regions of the state. Bundelkhand region may get only 6 to 7 % of the investments, but the population-wise ratio may be good there. We have got investment in every district this time. This will help remove regional disparities and ensure holistic growth of UP,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC).

Though final shape is being given to the region-wise and district-wise breakup of investments, there are indications that the share of west UP will come to nearly 50%, east UP 28-30% while central UP may get 13-14%. Bundelkhand region’s share may be in the range of 6-7%.

UP Global Investors’ Summit-2023 had received investment proposals of about ₹33.50 lakh crore. The proposals were spread in all the districts of the state. Later, the state government received more proposals, and the total investment received was now estimated to be ₹40 lakh crore.

“It is known that UP has the problem of regional imbalance in terms of development. UPGIS made a significant departure as it attracted investments in all districts and regions. GBC 4.0 takes this initiative ahead by implementing these proposals. It should help in removing regional disparities,” said Prof Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department economics, Lucknow University.

Meanwhile, a district-wise break-up of investment proposals received at the UPGIS-2023 indicated that Gautam Buddha Nagar received proposals of ₹7.85 lakh crore (27.14% of total investments), followed by Agra with investment proposals of ₹2.18 lakh crore (7.54% of total investments), Lucknow ₹1.96 lakh crore (6.79%), Gorakhpur ₹1.71 lakh crore (5.93% of total investment) and Varanasi ₹1.37 lakh crore (4.75% of total investment).

Other districts with investment proposals of above ₹1 lakh crore included Jhansi with ₹1.35 lakh crore (4.70 lakh crore of total investments) and Ghaziabad with ₹1.05 lakh crore (3.66% of total investment).

A study of the Gross District Domestic Product’s estimates for 2021-2022 indicated disparities in the state’s four regions - west UP, east UP, central UP and Bundelkhand. The GDDP for west UP at current prices was estimated to be ₹9.44 lakh crore while for east UP it was estimated at ₹5.37 lakh crore. Bundelkhand and central UP had estimated GDDP of ₹99,029.34 crore and ₹3.36 lakh crore, respectively.