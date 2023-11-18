Groundbreaking ceremony: Now, UP govt to roll out projects worth 15 lakh crore

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government has decided to upscale investment projects that it proposes to implement at the groundbreaking ceremony likely to be organised here in one and a half months. Instead of ₹10 lakh crore, it now plans to roll out projects worth ₹15 lakh crore, said officials. The state government had got MoUs worth ₹ 33.50 lakh crore through the UP Global Investors’ Summit organised here in February this year. This amount had risen to ₹ 39.52 lakh crore now. (File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave directions to this effect at a high-level meeting convened here on Friday to review preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“The CM reviewed preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony. As of now, investment proposals worth ₹7 lakh crore are ready for implementation. Though a final date is yet to be decided, the ceremony may be organised in the next one and a half months,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC).

The state government had got MoUs worth ₹33.50 lakh crore through the UP Global Investors’ Summit organised here in February this year. This amount had risen to ₹39.52 lakh crore now.

The readiness of investment proposals to be implemented at the groundbreaking ceremony was reviewed at the level of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra recently. It was noticed that proposals of about ₹7 lakh crore were ready for roll-out.

As several districts had not been able to provide land for the investment projects, the state government decided to provide additional funds of ₹4,000 crore to the UP State Industrial Development Authority (Upsida), UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Upeida) and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to make land available in 29 districts for the projects that have been shortlisted for implementation.

The CM, while presiding over the meeting, said there were over 1.10 crore new employment opportunities for the youth in the state. “There should be no unnecessary delay in giving NoC/clearance related to industrial projects,” he was quoted as saying in an official press release.

Adityanath said the newly formed Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) should be set up soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON