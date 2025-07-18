Groundwater levels up in 29 U.P. districts, over-exploited blocks down from 82 to 50

The Uttar Pradesh government’s groundwater conservation campaign has yielded remarkable results. The groundwater levels have improved in 29 districts, and the number of over-exploited blocks has come down from 82 to 50, senior officials said. To promote conservation and create awareness, U.P. is observing Groundwater Week from July 16 to 22. (For representation)

Water conservation is among the top priorities for chief minister Yogi Adityanath since taking office in 2017, officials said. Under the Mission Amrit Sarovar, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, U.P. has outperformed other states in the country. Against the target of constructing or rejuvenating 5,550 ponds, U.P. has completed rejuvenation of 16,630 ponds, which is more than three times the target, officials pointed out.

Madhya Pradesh achieved second place with constructing 5,839 ponds, followed by Chhattisgarh (2,902), Bihar (2,613), Haryana (2,088), Jharkhand (2,048), and Punjab (1,450).

Under the Khet Talab Yojana, the U.P. government has built 37,403 farm ponds since 2017-18. To assist the farmers, the government provides up to 50% subsidy on construction costs. The entire process, from applying with a token fee of ₹1,000 to receiving the subsidy, is completely online to ensure transparency, officials said.

The state government is reviving the extinct rivers with public support. To save water in farming, the government is promoting drip and sprinkler irrigation, which are more efficient than traditional methods, they noted.

In areas where groundwater levels have remained below normal for the last 10 years, the government has decided to help farmers adopt water-saving technologies. The drip and sprinkler irrigation save 40 to 80% more water compared to conventional irrigation. It improves soil moisture, seed germination and crop yield. The crop productivity can increase by 40 to 45% with less water. For marginal farmers, the government provides up to 90% subsidy for installing drip and sprinkler systems, officials said.

‘Water conservation CM’s priority’

Water conservation has been a personal priority for chief minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said. In his hometown Gorakhpur, where rainfall is usually abundant, water conservation was rarely considered necessary. However, about a decade ago, at the Gorakhnath Temple, where Yogi is the Goraksha Peethadheeshwar, he introduced advanced water conservation methods, they pointed out.

He identified four spots prone to waterlogging and had large pits dug there. The pits were layered with fine sand, coarse sand, bricks, and stones to filter the water. To ensure purity, water was first collected in a chamber with a strong plastic mesh, which filtered debris. The water was then channelled via an 8-inch plastic pipe into the underground tanks. This system ensures that rainwater is effectively filtered and stored, setting an example of sustainable water conservation even in rain-rich areas, officials explained.