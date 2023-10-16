Guide with ‘fake licence’ took US Naval Secy on Taj visit, FIR lodged

Agra A case was registered at the tourism police station here against a man who allegedly accompanied the naval secretary of the United States as guide during his visit to the Taj Mahal in November 20222, even though he did not have a proper licence or authority from the ASI to function as a guide. The action came after a detailed probe conducted on a complaint lodged by the president of the Tourist and Guide Welfare Association, who called it a serious crime and security lapse.. Carlos Del Toro, the United States Naval Secretary visited the Taj Mahal on November 19, 2022 and was accorded VIP Protocol by the Government of India, said Deepak Dan. (Pic for representation)

“A case was registered under section 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forging valuable document), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (knowingly using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code on October 9, 2023 at tourism police station of Agra on the complaint of Deepak Dan, president of Tourist and Guide Welfare Association for the incident which took place on November 19, 2022,” informed Syed Areeb Ahmed, assistant commissioner of police (Taj Security) at Agra.

To recall, Deepak Dan had complained to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting the security lapse during the VVIP visit. Dan mentioned that Carlos Del Toro, the United States Naval Secretary visited the Taj Mahal on November 19, 2022 and was accorded VIP Protocol by the Government of India.

“The visiting delegation headed by the US senior official was welcomed by sub divisional magistrate Neeraj Sharma and other officials at the Taj Mahal. During such a visit, a senior English speaking guide having government approved licence is provided to VIP. However, one Asad Alam Khan was, all of sudden, asked to accompany the VIP as guide. He was asked to provide required licence and introduction but on insistence of the defence personnel present, he was allowed to accompany the visitors as guide so as to avoid any unpleasant scene before the VIP guest,” complained Deepak Dan in the FIR.

“The video of the VIP visit went viral and many other guides highlighted that Asad Alam Khan did not have a proper licence. This was brought to the knowledge of officials, including SDM Neeraj Sharma,” said Deepak Dan, adding that no guide could function at monuments without proper authentication and permission from the Archaeological Survey of India which is entrusted with the task of conservation of these protected sites.

“The central and state government allow licence to guides after a long procedure. The licence needs to be cleared by the ASI and it is a crime to function as guide without such authority from the ASI. When asked by SDM about his authority, the accused Asad Alam Khan provided licence as guide issued by the U.P. tourism department. However, this licence was declared fake by the office of UP Tourism and as such no question arose about its clearance from the ASI,” said Deepak Dan.

“It was a serious crime and lapse in security when accused accompanied such a senior foreign guest from the USA without proper licence, without authority from ASI, without information to Agra administration and without character clearance from UP Police. Hence, an extensive probe was sought,” said Dan.

“The matter being sensitive in nature, a detailed probe was conducted and after verification of facts and circumstances, an FIR was registered on October 9 against the accused. There will be further investigation after registration of FIR and arrest will take place if allegations related to the valuable document are found to be correct,” said Syed Areeb Ahmed, ACP, Taj Security.

