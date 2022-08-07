Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB band performance fires flame of patriotism in hearts
The band of the 4th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Lucknow, organised a live show under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a mall in Lucknow on Saturday.
During the programme, the pipe band, brass band, and jazz band of SSB, Frontier Lucknow captivated the audience. The SSB also displayed some cutting-edge weapons in order to reassure citizens that their security is in good hands.
“The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan aims to instil the Tricolour in the hearts of all Indians. Every Indian will now be able to hoist the national flag,” said Ratn Sanjay, inspector general (IG), SSB, who was present at the function.
The stage was managed by Ratish Pandey of 4th Bn followed by a quiz competition related to the flag code. The inspector general of SSB Frontier Lucknow administered the national pledge to citizens present at the mall. About 3,000 national flags were distributed amongst citizens present at the event.
Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. This is the second such performance by the SSB in Lucknow. The previous performance was organised at a Lulu Mall in Lucknow on Thursday.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for thrashing teenager over monetary dispute
Three men including a mobile shop owner have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing an 18-year-old boy in Jamalpur over a monetary dispute. The accused are Sahil of Bhamian Road, and Sahil's two unidentified aides. Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, investigating officer, said that one Ashu, who is Tuli, 18, of Sarpanch Colony, who works as collection agent with a private bank friend, had sold a mobile phone to Sahil in May for ₹55,000. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Regularisation row: Ludhiana MC House committee starts verification of councillors’ lists
Members of the committee formed by the municipal corporation general House on Saturday started verifying lists provided by councillors of civic body staffers (sewermen and sweepers) working in their respective wards. Details of over 600 employees in areas under Zones A, B and D were verified on the first day by the panel, which includes councillors Jai Prakash and Gagandeep Singh Sunny Bhalla and other MC officials.
Unique Raksha Bandhan: AU prof leads mission to save environment by tying rakhi to trees
The festival of Rakhsha Bandhan may still be a few days away but the former garden in-charge and a senior faculty member of Allahabad University's department of Botany prof NB Singh and prof Singh's students celebrated the festival on Saturday in a unique way. Giving a message of protecting the environment, the group led by prof Singh tied rakhis to a number of trees and promised to protect them.
Satyendar Jain withdraws bail plea after hospital release, wife gets interim bail
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday withdrew his interim bail application filed on health grounds in connection with a money laundering case, after his counsel informed a city court of his discharge from Lok Nayak hospital, where he was admitted since July 8. Special judge Geetanjali Goel allowed the withdrawal, even as she granted interim bail to the minister's wife Poonam Jain.
India, Spain and Latin America: AMU symposium discusses areas of co-operation
Foreign diplomats and faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University discussed the language, culture and arts that bind India, Spain and Latin American countries in spirit despite being continents apart. They had come together for the symposium of the Department of Foreign Languages, Faculty of International Studies on 'Socio-Culture Relationship between India, Spain and Latin America' organised on Friday.
