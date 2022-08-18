Har Ghar Tiranga: Valedictory function of week-long events held
Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, has said that children who participated in the 75th year of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme will build a new India in the next 25 years, when the country will celebrate the centenary year of its independence.
Singh was speaking at the valedictory function of Har Ghar Tiranga organised by the basic education department on Wednesday. He praised efforts made by students of government-run primary and upper primary schools during the 75th year of the country’s independence.
During the week-long celebrations, Prabhat Pheri, painting, poster Rangoli, Alpana, fancy dress competitions, speech, essay and debate competition, sports, yoga programmes were held. It was organised by the basic education department, at district, block, school and community level.
He said it is the responsibility of teachers to keep children engaged in creative work. Regular extracurricular activities should be carried out in school to ensure the all-round development of the children by adopting new education pedagogy.
The event was held at Atal Bihari Bajpai Scientific Convention Centre, KGMU Chowk, Lucknow, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence between August 11 and 17. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.
-
I-Day violence in Bangla Bazar: Two police outpost in-charges suspended for negligence
The in-charges of two police outposts were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in the incident of stone-pelting and violence reported from Bangla Bazar, under the Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow, during Tiranga Yatra on August 15. Deputy commissioner of police, central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said four people including one Dilip Kr Pathak (27), Rohit Singh aka Bachcha (24), Anchal Sonkar (23) and Babadeen (27) have been arrested in the matter so far.
-
Light rainfall likely in Pune city till August 20
Parts of Pune city reported light rainfall on Wednesday. Shivajinagar reported 0.6 mm rainfall and Chinchwad reported 0.5 mm rainfall, while all other stations namely, Lohegaon, Pashan, Lavale and Magarpatta reported zero rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department. Isolated heavy rainfall with a yellow alert is issued for ghat regions around Pune on August 18. Pune city is likely to witness light rainfall till August 20, said officials.
-
Students prefer ITI courses over traditional degree courses this year
In view of increasing demand from various industries and the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, nearly 3.08 lakh students have applied for admission to the two-year Industrial Training Institute diploma courses for this academic year. Out of the 3.08 lakh students, 53 students have got 100% marks while 354 students have got more than 90% marks in the Class 10 board examination.
-
Maharashtra: Applications outnumber seats for engineering courses this year
Dr Abhay Wagh, director, Technical Education Maharashtra, said, “We have got good response from students for our engineering admissions as there are more applications than the available seats. The admission process is underway now and once it is over, we are hopeful that all the seats across the state will be filled up.” As many as 42,465 students have registered themselves for admissions to around 66,000 engineering diploma seats available in the state.
-
Regional authorisation committee at Sassoon to hold third meeting on August 18
Far two cases of kidney transplants have been approved by the regional authorisation committee at Sassoon General Hospital. On August 18, the committee at Sassoon will meet for the third time since its formation on June 15 this year and will be discussing one case which had discrepancies in documentation and two more cases for transplant. The previous committee was dissolved in April this year after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case.
