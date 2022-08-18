Har Ghar Tiranga: Valedictory function of week-long events held

Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, has said that children who participated in the 75th year of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme will build a new India in the next 25 years, when the country will celebrate the centenary year of its independence.

Singh was speaking at the valedictory function of Har Ghar Tiranga organised by the basic education department on Wednesday. He praised efforts made by students of government-run primary and upper primary schools during the 75th year of the country’s independence.

During the week-long celebrations, Prabhat Pheri, painting, poster Rangoli, Alpana, fancy dress competitions, speech, essay and debate competition, sports, yoga programmes were held. It was organised by the basic education department, at district, block, school and community level.

He said it is the responsibility of teachers to keep children engaged in creative work. Regular extracurricular activities should be carried out in school to ensure the all-round development of the children by adopting new education pedagogy.

The event was held at Atal Bihari Bajpai Scientific Convention Centre, KGMU Chowk, Lucknow, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence between August 11 and 17. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.