Haryana undertrial accused of murder shot dead outside UP’s Hapur court
MEERUT: Three men on Tuesday shot dead an undertrial outside the Hapur district court, police said. The undertrial, identified as Lakhan of Anangpur village in Faridabad, was accused in a 2019 murder case in the district’s Dhaulana area.
Hapur additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when Lakhan was brought to the court complex for a hearing.
Police said four to five bullets were reported to have been fired by the assailants who were on foot. The policemen at the court complex tried to catch the three assailants but they escaped. Lakhan died on the spot.
Mishra said teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailants. He denied initial reports that a policeman and a lawyer were also hurt in the attack. “We don’t have any such information”.
Hapur SP Deepak Bhuker and Addl SP Mukesh Chandra Mishra rushed to the spot with police personnel and sealed the locality. But by then, the assailants had escaped.
Meerut range inspector general Praveen Kumar has also reached the spot.
-
Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana's Panipat. Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl's post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
-
Bengaluru among six best cities in the world for expats: Report
Bengaluru is among the six best emerging cities for expats in the world, seeing as it is pumped with money and has people with a 'hunger to learn', a Bloomberg report said. Bloomberg spoke to an individual who ditched life in San Francisco to open a gaming studio in the city's Indiranagar area. Leaving his family behind, the 49-year-old started Lila Games Pvt with two co-founders after he attended a gaming conference in the city.
-
Eshwarappa alleges "some Muslim gundas" fomenting communal tension in Shivamogga
Accusing "some Muslim goondas" for communal tension in Shivamogga, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive. Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.
-
Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’
Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore rubbished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s statements as baseless allegations, and said “I strongly condemn the allegation made without proof.”
-
BJP-JJP govt ignoring Haryana’s Ahirwal belt: Rao Inderjit
Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for discriminating against the Ahirwal region in allocating and carrying out development works in south Haryana. The Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to improve the Gross Domestic Product and said the benefits of the Centre's schemes were reaching the poor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics