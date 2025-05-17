HC denies permission for ‘Jeth Mela’ at Ghazi Miyan Dargah in U.P’s Bharaich

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Saturday denied permission to the Dargah Sharif Management Committee in Bahraich to organise the annual ‘Jeth Mela’ at Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah (Ghazi Miyan), which was scheduled to begin Sunday. However, the court clarified that there would be no restrictions on devotees visiting the shrine for routine religious practices. Court passed the order as an interim measure and reserved the judgement (Sourced)

The division bench of Justices AR Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi stated, “Until the delivery of the judgment, as an interim measure, we provide that routine activities at Dargah Sharif for carrying out the ritualistic practices shall remain open, for which all support for maintaining law and order as well as necessary civic amenities shall be provided by the State in co-operation with the Committee administering the management of Dargah Sharif.”

Additional advocate general Kuldeep Pati Tripathi and chief standing counsel (CSC) Shailendra Singh appeared in court on behalf of the state government. “The court has denied permission to hold the Jeth Mela as an interim measure,” said advocate Shailendra Kumar Singh.

The court, however, did not agree with the plea to hold the Jeth Mela, noting, “Insofar as the prayer for organising ‘Jeth Mela’ having cultural/commercial trappings is concerned, we are not persuaded, prima facie, to interfere with the decision of the State authorities.”

The Dargah committee had approached the court challenging the Bahraich district magistrate’s order dated April 26, 2025, which denied permission for the mela. The DM had cited a report by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) that raised concerns over potential law and order issues if the fair were to be held.

Terming the DM’s decision as contrary to legal provisions, the committee urged the court to direct the administration to allow the event.

On Friday, the court had denied interim relief but allowed the petitioner to apply for an urgent hearing in view of the scheduled start of the fair on Sunday (May 18). The application was considered by the Chief Justice and taken up urgently on Saturday.

The court also directed the committee to ensure that devotees visit the Dargah in routine numbers. “The committee must ensure that devotees visit the shrine in moderate numbers as per routine in order to avoid the possibility of any stampede or unwarranted situation,” the bench observed.