HC issues contempt notice to ACS revenue, DM Hardoi

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has issued contempt notice to additional chief secretary/principal secretary revenue Sudhir Garg and district magistrate of Hardoi Mangala Prasad Singh in a civil contempt matter pertaining to removal of encroachment from Gram Sabha land. The court directed to list/ put up the case in the third week of February for next hearing. (Pic for representation)

This order was passed by justice Shree Prakash Singh on January 12 on a contempt petition filed by Nanhe Lal Kanaujia of Tendua village of Hardoi. The petitioner’s counsel ML Yadav contended that earlier on July 5, 2023, the writ court had passed a detailed judgement directing top revenue officers of the state to remove encroachments from all villages’ Gram Sabha lands in UP immediately.

Despite the orders of the writ court, the Hardoi DM did not take action to remove a construction raised on the Gram Sabha land in Tendua village, which was in violation of the writ court’s order and judgement and amounted to civil contempt, the counsel submitted.

The court, while issuing contempt notice to both the officers, directed to list/ put up the case in the third week of February for next hearing.