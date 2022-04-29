HC orders increase in superannuation age of teaching staff at Meerut’s agri university
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to get the statute of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut altered so as to provide increase in age of superannuation of the members of teaching staff.
The court also directed the state government to complete the exercise within three months.
In the writ petition, Dr Devendra Narain Mishra, a professor at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, demanded increase in retirement age from 62 to 65 on several grounds.
Allowing the petition, Justice Siddharth directed that the petitioner will continue to work on his post till the appropriate decision is taken by the state government as per the direction of this court.
Earlier, in the counter-affidavit filed on behalf of the state government, it was stated that the petitioner has no right to get the age of superannuation enhanced from 62 years to 65 years. The orders issued by the government of Uttarakhand, which has been shown by the petitioner in the petition, are not applicable to Uttar Pradesh state.
According to the counsel for the petitioner Ajay Rajendra, as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines 2010, university teachers are entitled for increase in retirement age from 62 to 65. Hence, the state government should follow it in letter and spirit and it cannot adopt the policy of pick and choose.
BMC to compulsorily test ILI, SARI patients for Covid
Mumbai With the city seeing a rise in Covid cases earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has instructed ward-level health officers to make Covid testing compulsory for people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). On April 26, the city breached the 100-mark with 102 Covid cases after 57 days. On February 27, the city had last reported 103 cases after which the numbers stayed in double digits.
Minor rape victim gives birth to child
A 14-year-old rape victim delivered a baby boy at Dufferin Hospital four days back. An FIR was lodged against a minor boy in connection with the incident at Sarai Mamrez police station in January. Police arrested the minor accused and sent him to juvenile home and filed a chargesheet against him. The incident came to light when women members of Child Welfare Committee comprising Suman Pandey, Sushma Shukla, and Akansha Sonkar visited Dufferin Hospital recently.
Uttar Pradesh registers 295 fresh Covid cases, one death in Meerut
Uttar Pradesh registered a hike in new daily Covid cases as 295 people tested positive in the state on Friday against 220 on Thursday. Meerut reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 141 cases, Ghaziabad 50, Lucknow and Agra, Meerut 10, Varanasi 8 and Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department. The state has reported a total of 20,74,072 Covid cases and 23,507 deaths.
Coal controversy: State denies Centre’s charge, says ₹1,498 crore already paid to CIL
While the Central government claims Maharashtra has defaulted on payment of dues to Coal India Limited, which contributes to the ongoing power crisis, the state government has refuted the charge. The state had already paid ₹1,498.37 crore to CIL this month, the officials said. Union power minister R K Singh on Thursday said power outages were primarily happening because states had not cleared their dues to CIL.
Delhi bomb blast: Probe funding behind push for Bhullar’s release, says Bitta
All India Anti-Terrorist Front chief Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Friday demanded a probe into funding being done to free Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who is serving life term in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case. Bhullar was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011.
