News / Cities / Lucknow News / HC orders UPCC to clear pending bills of 2.66 cr of UPSRTC

HC orders UPCC to clear pending bills of 2.66 cr of UPSRTC

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Oct 13, 2023 08:57 PM IST

The Allahabad high court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) to clear pending bills of ₹2.66 crore to the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) within three months for using its buses between 1981 and 1989. The court stated that public funds cannot be used for political purposes.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered the Uttar Congress Committee (UPCC) to clear pending bills of 2.66 crore of the U.P. State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) within three months for utilising its buses between 1981 to 1989 while disposing of a 25-year-old petition.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

During this period, the Congress party was in power in the state and it used buses and taxis for its rallies.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A division bench of justice Vivek Chaudhary and justice Manish Kumar passed the order last week and ordered the UPCC to pay the pending bills with 5% interest from the date when they were due.

“In the present case, the political party in power had exercised its dominant position and utilised public property for its political purpose,” observed the court.

The court added that public exchequer cannot be used for political purposes.

The court also observed that simply alleging political bias or raising technical points cannot absolve the UPCC from paying its pending dues. “The petitioner (UPCC) showed its intention when it had filed the present writ petition and obtained an interim order but for the last 25 years it has not acted in furtherance of the assurance given on the first date of hearing,” said the court.

“Even though the amount is not recoverable under the provisions of Act of 1972 but for the reasons discussed above this court does not find it a fit case for exercising its discretionary jurisdiction in favour of petitioner (UPCC),” said the court.

The court had passed the order on a writ petition filed by the UPCC in 1988 challenging the recovery notice issued by Tehsildar (Sadar), Lucknow, on November 10, 1998.

The UPSTRC had approached the high court claiming an amount of 2.66 crore due on the UPCC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out