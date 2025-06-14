HC rejects PIL seeking stay on NEET-UG 2025 results

: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the results of NEET-UG 2025 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate). The PIL also sought quashing of the physics section of the test and an order for re-conduct of the same. It was also alleged in the PIL that the inclusion of these questions must have given “undue benefits” to those who were taught the same by the coaching institute. (For representation only)

The order was passed by a vacation division bench of Justice Saurabh Lavania and Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, dismissing the PIL filed by Deenbandhu Samgra Swasthya Avam Siksha Shodh Sansthan. A detailed order of the court is awaited.

The petitioner’s counsel ML Yadav alleged multiple irregularities in the physics section of the NEET-UG 2025 exam (conducted on May 4, 2025), contending that several questions were either erroneous, out of syllabus or copied from external coaching materials without due scrutiny.

The petitioner claimed several questions in the physics section of the test were allegedly absurd, factually incorrect or directly plagiarised from flawed examples shared by a private coaching institute.

It further claimed that certain questions were beyond the prescribed NEET syllabus and that the paper disproportionately focused on obscure or minor topics while neglecting core syllabus areas.

It was also alleged in the PIL that the inclusion of these questions must have given “undue benefits” to those who were taught the same by the coaching institute. Hence, the plea stated that the test had the ill intention of giving an edge to the aspirants belonging to the coaching institute, which taught such out-of-syllabus questions.

On the other hand, the PIL was opposed by Sayed Mohammad Haider Rizvi, the counsel for the respondent – director general of medical education and training, UP, and by the state counsel.