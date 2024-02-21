HC seeks U.P. reply on plea for age relaxation in recruitment exam

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has directed the state government and UP Police Recruitment Board to file reply (counter affidavit) in response to a writ petition seeking age relaxation of five years in the upper age limit in police computer operator grade- A recruitment exam -2023 on the ground that the exam is going to be held after several years. The petitioner has taken the plea that since the state government had given relaxation in maximum age limit in recently held police constable recruitment examination, a similar policy should also be adopted in computer operator exam. (Pic for representation)

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Prem Dhan and others, justice Prakash Padia directed to list this case after exchange of affidavits between the petitioner and the respondents.

The petitioner has taken the plea that since the state government had given relaxation in maximum age limit in recently held police constable recruitment examination, a similar policy should also be adopted in computer operator exam, as the vacancies have been advertised after a period of seven years.

The petitioner has also taken the ground that non-relaxation of age limit would amount to violation of Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 16 (right to equal opportunity in matters of employment) under the Constitution of India.