HC stays criminal proceedings against RLD chief

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings initiated by a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary for alleged violation of model code of conduct and Covid norms during UP Assembly elections in 2022. Hearing an application filed by Jayant Chaudhary under Section 482 (inherent powers of high court), Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh also directed the state government’s counsel to file a reply within four weeks and the applicant’s counsel was given two weeks’ time to file rejoinder affidavit thereafter. (File Photo)

Hearing an application filed by Jayant Chaudhary under Section 482 (inherent powers of high court), Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh also directed the state government’s counsel to file a reply within four weeks and the applicant’s counsel was given two weeks’ time to file rejoinder affidavit thereafter. The court directed to list this case for the next hearing after six weeks.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the present petition, an FIR was registered against former chief minister of UP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and others at Dadri police station in Greater Noida in 2022 under Sections 188 (any deliberate disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), 270 (act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and ¾ of Epidemic Diseases Act, alleging that they violated model code of conduct and Covid norms in 2022.

Subsequently, the charge sheet was filed against them on October 12, 2022.

Counsel Imran Ullah contended that the applicant (Jayant) was accompanying Akhilesh Yadav, against whom criminal proceedings had already been stayed by a coordinate bench of this court. Besides, his role was limited, as he was only present in the bus ferrying Akhilesh Yadav.

He further contended that in such type of cases relating to violation of guidelines, the complaint can only be filed by the person whose order has been violated. In this case, it was not done and an FIR was lodged directly.

He said all the witnesses in this case were policemen whose statements were the same, hence could not be relied upon.