Health department collects samples from Congress office after Priyanka tests Covid positive
Lucknow health department teams collected samples of a dozen people from the Congress state office here on Friday after reports came in that the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had tested positive for Covid. Priyanka was in Lucknow on Wednesday for ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ organised by the Congress party.
“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions,” Priyanka, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh for her party, tweeted on Friday.
During the ‘Shivir’, Priyanka had shared a dais with other leaders, and party workers were also present in the programme. The health department sent a team to the Congress office to collect samples of all those who might have come in direct contact with Priyanka.
“Our team reached Congress office and took samples for testing. We have asked the office staff to identify more persons who might have come in her contact so that they may be screened and tested,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.
Congress party office bearers said no one had come in contact with Priyanka as she had left quickly. “There was no one who came in her (Priyanka’s) contact. She had left for New Delhi in the evening itself. I pray for her speedy recovery,” said Ajaj Kumar Lallu, former president of U.P. congress.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
