Health directorate begins probe into X-ray technician salary scam in UP

The health directorate has initiated an investigation into a scam involving six X-ray technicians who, since 2016, have been drawing monthly salaries using nearly identical credentials, including the same name and personal details. HT carried a report on the case on September 5, following which a probe team was constituted. (For Representation)

Director general medical health (DGMH) Dr Ratan Pal Singh Suman called chief medical officers (CMOs) of the districts from where the anomaly was reported – Hathras, Banda, Badaun, Balrampur, Farrukhabad and Rampur.

On Sunday, chief medical officers (CMOs) from six districts were asked about their preliminary investigation related to the case. They handed over their findings to the office of the director, paramedical. Meanwhile, the Banda health office has formally lodged a police complaint in connection with the matter. In four of the six instances, the technicians shared the same name, father’s name, date of birth, and residential address.

Officials said these individuals were among over 400 technicians appointed through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission in 2016. Their joining was completed in July that year. Since then, they had been drawing salaries on different codes. Four of them shared the same permanent address, while two had different ones. The revelation has prompted the department to scan appointments of all 403 such technicians.

Director-general (medical health) Dr Ratan Pal Singh Suman said: “Matching name, father’s name and even the date of birth is possible in rare cases. But matching personal details in multiple cases raises a doubt, and it needs to be checked.” An X-ray technician used to get around ₹30,000 in 2016 but the current salary has increased to over ₹50,000 a month.

Records showed six individuals – Arpit Singh, son of Anil Kumar – all listed with identical personal details, working as X-ray technicians in various districts. Each had different enterprise human resource management (eHRMS) and eSalary codes. Four of them shared the same permanent address, while two had separate addresses. Office bearers of the employees’ association said this appeared to be a sort of job scam and demanded a probe into it.

Ashok Kumar, general secretary of the UP Chikitsa Swasthya Mahasangh, an umbrella body of all organisations in the health sector in UP, said: “This is not just a financial, but also a health issue, as it is possible that some untrained individuals may be working in hospitals.”