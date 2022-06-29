Health services in Lucknow: State capital pulls up socks, jumps nine places to perch third
The state capital has improved its ranking on health services provided by jumping to the third position among the state’s districts, the monthly report announced by the health department, on Tuesday, read. Lucknow was at the 12th spot in April.
Every month, a survey is conducted about the health facilities available in districts of the state. In Lucknow, improvement has been reported in overall treatment facilities, availability of medicines, tests, vaccinations and notification of patients. Sanitation in hospitals has also improved.
CMO Dr Manoj Agarwal said that Lucknow got 100% marks in complete vaccination of children and notification of TB patients.
“Lucknow’s best performing indicator is full immunization of children (BCG, Penta 1, 2, 3, measles) where it is ranked first among 75 districts with a score of 100,” he said.
The next best performing indicator was total case notification rate of TB against expected TB cases, where Lucknow is again ranked first among 75 districts and again scored 100 marks.
Lucknow also progressed in prenatal tests for women, conducted for free in government hospitals. All pregnant women are being tested for HIV too, free of cost.
He said, “Health services are continuously improving in hospitals of the city. Deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak is constantly monitoring schemes, and it is having a positive impact. Lucknow was ranked 53rd in February, 13th in March and 12th in April.”
District health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi said that to provide better treatment to patients, excellent work has been done in Mal and Mohanlalganj. OPD and emergency services have already improved tremendously. Better treatment is also being provided to in-house patients.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
-
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
-
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
