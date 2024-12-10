Healthy India crucial for strong India: Yogi Adityanath

Stating that a ‘Sashakt Bharat’ is possible only with a ‘Swasth Bharat’, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said both the central and state governments are working to ensure the health and well-being of every citizen. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Gorakhpur on December 9. (HT photo)

Speaking at a function to distribute Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens above 70 at Mahant Digvijaynath Park here, he said, “Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana reflect our dedication to create a strong and empowered India through a healthy India.”

On the occasion, the CM distributed a dozen cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above. Among the 8,325 senior citizens in Gorakhpur enrolled under the scheme, these cards promise enhanced access to healthcare benefits.

Underscoring the state’s commitment to building a healthier and stronger India, Yogi said, “Before 2017, the state had only 12 government medical colleges. Today, under the double-engine government, 65 U.P. districts are equipped with medical colleges.”

“This year alone, 16 medical colleges have become operational, with 13 in the public sector and three through public private partnership (PPP) model,” he added.

The CM described the Ayushman Bharat scheme as the world’s largest health insurance initiative. In Uttar Pradesh alone, over 5.25 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed, benefiting more than 55 lakh people with free treatment, including ICU care, dialysis and CT scans.

He also praised the government’s success in eradicating encephalitis in the state and highlighted the impact of the CM Relief Fund, which has supported 7,437 individuals with ₹123.16 crore aid.

The CM urged the youth to assist elderly citizens in enrolling for the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme and encouraged eligible seniors to take maximum advantage of it.