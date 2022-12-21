Hearing on Gyanvapi issue today

The Varanasi district court on Tuesday heard a plea of four plaintiffs (out of five) in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case and fixed December 21 (Wednesday) as the next date for hearing on the issue.

The four plaintiffs had moved an application before the district judge seeking transfer of the ongoing Adi Visheshwar Virajman and other cases pending before the fast-track court of the civil judge (senior division) and in other courts of Varanasi district. On November 16, the plaintiffs, in the plea, requested the clubbing of cases since they were of similar nature to ensure their smooth disposal.

Madan Mohan, a senior lawyer who represents the four plaintiffs, said on Tuesday that the court of district judge AK Visheshwa heard the plea. “We stated that since the cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque pending in various courts of Varanasi are similar in nature, clubbing them would ease the proceedings. Also, it would save time, energy and money and, at the same time, help in the early disposal of cases.”

However, the counsel of the fifth plaintiff Rakhi Singh, lawyers familiar with the case said, strongly opposed the idea of the clubbing of cases by stating that the cases were not similar in nature.

Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), the Hindutva body that had sought permission to worship the ‘Shivling-like’ structure in the complex, said it’s an attempt to quash the case. “It’s purely an attempt to quash the case. It was a preplanned move,” said Jitendra Singh Bisen, VVSS chief.