Heart, asthma patients need extra care during winter: Expert

Those suffering from heart and respiratory diseases must take utmost care of themselves during winter months, say experts. cardiac and asthma patients should avoid heavy exercise in winter season. (For Representation)

“Winter can be a difficult time for people with asthma and heart diseases. Cold, dry air and sudden weather changes can irritate airways. This can cause people to produce more mucus. Cold air can also trigger airway narrowing (bronchoconstriction) of vessels,” said Prof Aditya Kapoor, head of cardiology department, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

“Not only cardiac patients, I will also advise all to take precautions during cold weather. Low temperatures can cause blood vessels to constrict that can increase blood pressure and make the heart work harder. This can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. When it’s cold outside, the blood vessels constrict to minimise heat loss. The heart works harder to pump blood through your blood vessels. It may put anyone to greater risk of a heart attack,” he added.

“During the winter, cardiac patients need special precautions. If you have a healthy cardiovascular system, this blood vessel constriction shouldn’t cause problems. However, if you have coronary artery disease, it may lead to a blockage in the artery that could cause a heart attack,” Dr Kapoor said.

“Avoid alcohol before going outdoors. It expands blood vessels in the skin, making you feel warmer while actually drawing heat away from your vital organs. So, cardiac and asthma patients should avoid heavy exercise. I won’t say don’t exercise, but don’t overstretch as it increases load on heart,” he added.

“Dress in layers so that if you take off one layer, another layer is there to protect you,” Dr Kapoor said. “Asthma and other respiratory patients must take influenza and flu vaccines.” he added. “Heart patients should use an antihistamine or nasal saline sprays or rinses. Besides, everyone should avoid increased levels of pollution during the winter,” Dr Kapoor said.