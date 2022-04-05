Heatwave spell to continue in UP, no rain in sight: MeT department
Rising temperatures continued to trouble the residents of the state capital as the mercury stayed above the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday. Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, forcing the residents to stay indoors for most of the day.
The maximum day temperature in Lucknow is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday with no rain in sight.
As per the MeT department, the day’s temperature becomes uncomfortably hot around 11 am and stays around the 40 degrees Celsius mark till around 4 pm.
Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature with the mercury touching 42.5 degrees Celsius. Varanasi recorded 42.1 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Kanpur touched 42 degrees Celsius. Agra and Sultanpur, both recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.
The MeT department has issued a heatwave warning across the state in the coming days. Officials in district administration have been directed to alert the government hospitals and remain prepared to treat heatstroke patients.
Health experts suggest increasing fluid intake, especially, during the daytime to counter the impact of the heat and prevent heat strokes. The spike in the day’s temperature has also increased the fear of fires in the ripe wheat fields yet to be harvested. At least four such incidents have been reported in the last 72 hours in the eastern UP districts.
Considering this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with senior officials last week, directed the department to provide compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops in accidental farm fires.
