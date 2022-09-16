Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Heavy rain batters Lucknow, parts of city flooded, normal life hit| 5 points

Published on Sep 16, 2022 06:01 PM IST

Amid the incessant rain, an under-construction boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed, killing nine construction laborers.

Lucknow rain fury: Nine people including three minors were killed as the wall of a house collapsed near Dilkusha Colony in the Cantt area. &nbsp;(HT Photo/ Deepak Gupta)&nbsp;
Written by Manjiri Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Incessant rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district has led to massive waterlogging and a wall collapse incident that killed nine people on Friday. Lucknow recorded 160 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has also predicted heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

Here are the top five updates:

1. The heavy downpour in the UP capital led to waterlogging and disruption of normal life. Amid the incessant rain, an under-construction boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed, killing nine construction laborers.

2. President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the wall collapse. “I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of people in Lucknow due to wall collapse. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” she wrote on Twitter.

3. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of 4 lakh for families of those who died in the wall collapse incident and 2 lakh for the treatment of the injured. Two people were also injured in the incident.

Also see: Schools shut, water inside homes as heavy rain batters Lucknow| Pics

4. In view of the incessant rain, the Lucknow district administration on Friday issued an alert that there was a possibility of heavy rains till Saturday. “In view of this, all the people should take full precaution. Beware of old dilapidated buildings. Leave for outside when it is absolutely necessary. Avoid going to crowded and traffic jam areas. Stay away from open sewers, electric wires, and poles,” the district administration wrote in its advisory.

5. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials across districts to monitor relief work and ensure that financial help is provided to the affected due to the heavy rainfall. He also said that financial assistance should be provided to those whose houses have been damaged or animals have died.

(With inputs from PTI)

lucknow rainfall
Friday, September 16, 2022
