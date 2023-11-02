close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / High demand for platelets: KGMU organises blood donation camp

High demand for platelets: KGMU organises blood donation camp

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 03, 2023 05:00 AM IST

King George’s Medical University in India organized a blood donation camp to address the growing demand for platelets, which are needed due to viral fever and dengue. The camp registered 6,000 people for platelet donations.

In response to the growing demand for platelets, the department of transfusion medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) organised a blood donation camp on Thursday, allowing donors to register for platelet donations.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Demand for platelets has considerably gone up and we are running single donor apheresis facility 24 by 7. We registered 6,000 people for platelet donations, but the majority of them live far away and cannot respond promptly to calls. Therefore, we are now enlisting individuals from the campus and nearby areas,” said Dr Tulika Chandra head of transfusion medicine.

During the camp, 60 people including faculty members and staff of the KGMU donated blood. The camp was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand.

Everyday up to 200 units of platelets are being issued by KGMU. “Those willing to become platelet donors may contact our office and get their profile including age and blood group noted. Whenever we have crisis, our staff shall call them over telephone and seek help via platelet donation,” said Dr Chandra.

The need for platelet shall remain high till third week of November due to viral fever and dengue, said doctors.

