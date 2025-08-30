Hindus targeted during SP and Cong tenure; plot to change demography: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Hindus were selectively targeted, and there was a plot to change the demography while areas were made Hindu-free through riots. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the gathering during inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for various development projects, in Pratapgarh, Friday. (PTI Photo)

“At that time, conspiracies were hatched by reducing the demographics of Hindus who were subjected to oppression. But there is a double-engine government in place today, which will not allow the demography to change. Whoever dares to change the demography will be forced to flee because every citizen is now getting the benefits of government schemes without any discrimination,” he said addressing a public meeting on the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 186 development projects worth ₹570 crore in Pratapgarh.

Adityanath said the judicial commission’s report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence confirmed a conspiracy for riots in the town and asserted that the state is now moving from “appeasement” towards “satisfaction” where there’s no place for any demographic shift.

The CM said the opposition has become nervous after seeing development works. “The alliance of the Congress and Samajwadi Party is actually an ‘anti-India alliance’. This (India) alliance plays with the pride of India and works to divide the country on the basis of caste and religion,” he said, adding: “Whenever they came to power, they encouraged mafia, got hooliganism done and snatched the rights of the poor. Now, the public has rejected them.”

The CM added: “The double-engine government has put UP on the path of development by eliminating the mafia culture.” He said the previous governments had made ‘one district, one mafia’, which used to loot, rob development schemes and snatch the rights of the poor. But the double-engine government has eliminated the mafia and given ‘one district, one product, and ‘one district, one medical college’.”

Emphasising on the safety of women, the CM said the government has made the state mafia-free. “Yamraj will wait at the next crossroads for the one who tries to tarnish the dignity of a daughter,” he said.

Referring to the recruitment for 60,244 posts in the police, he said more than 12,000 daughters participated in this drive. The recruitment of 2,425 main sevikas in the women and child development department is also a step towards empowering daughters.

“The production of amla (gooseberry) in Pratapgarh is reaching all over the world...the Sonelal Patel Medical College has been built and connectivity projects like the Ganga Expressway are speeding up development. Pratapgarh is creating new paradigms of development now,” he emphasised.

The CM underlined that farmers here have given a new identity to UP by cultivating amla, freedom fighters contributed to the independence of the country and the sweetness of local products like ‘ras malai’ is reaching every home. Adityanath said projects worth ₹263 crore were inaugurated and foundation stone of projects worth over ₹306 crore was laid. He said this is the tangible form of development, which is strengthening health, education, roads and entrepreneurship.

‘Derogatory language against PM is like spitting on the Sun’

PRAYAGRAJ/LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed Opposition parties for the use of improper language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

“Today, when these parties have realised that there is no place for them, they are using abusive language even in politics. The Samajwadi Party and INDI Alliance are an anti-India alliance,” Yogi added.

Describing the indecent comments a result of the opposition’s frustration, the CM said: “Such people do not deserve a place in politics. They should understand that Prime Minister Modi is the most popular leader in the world and using derogatory words against him is like spitting on the Sun. Today, 140 crore Indians are feeling insulted by the language of these people.”

The criticism came after a viral video purportedly showed derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother at a rally in Darbhanga on Thursday during Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

According to an agency report, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said: “No Congress leader has made any wrong statements. We respect everyone’s mother. Those who might have said something cannot be following Congress’s ideology...BJP did not take any action against its leader when derogatory language was used against our spokesperson Surendra Rajput...” HTC