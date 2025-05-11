Menu Explore
Hit-and-run accused arrested 21 days after fatal crash in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 11, 2025 10:30 PM IST

The accused wanted in Talkatora’s hit-and-run case, involving a BMW car, was arrested on Saturday, 21 days after the incident in which a woman was killed on the intervening night of April 20 and 21, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Karan Sahu is a resident of Aastha City Colony in Sari Pura area of Lucknow. (For representation)
The accused, identified as Karan Sahu (23), is a resident of Aastha City Colony in Sari Pura area of Lucknow, DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava said.

The car involved in the accident was registered at an address in Haryana and was under the name of a previous owner, who had sold it to Karan. However, as Karan had not transferred the registration to his name, it took time for the police to trace and apprehend him, the DCP added.

Karan allegedly hit two persons, including a woman, while driving the car at high speed, and fleeing the scene. The accident took place near the MIS intersection within Talkatora police station limits at around 1:30am on April 21.

As per reports, Subhash Lodhi, a resident of Sheikhpur in Alamnagar, sustained a leg fracture, while his mother Rajrani (aged about 60 years) died after being dragged nearly 600 metres under the car. Both were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a wedding ceremony on the fateful night when the BMW (HR26 CF3124) rammed into them near the police help booth on the Taxi Stand Road in Rajajipuram.

Police said they scanned hundreds of CCTV footage to identify the accused. A team was later deployed to use their network of informers and locate the accused.

“On Saturday, an informer tipped off the police about him and a team nabbed him,” a spokesman said.

