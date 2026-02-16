Hit-and-run: Accused claims brake failure in car crash that killed 6-year-old in Lucknow

A 21-year-old Class 12 student arrested after a car allegedly driven by him rammed into pedestrians and vehicles on Kanpur Road in Banthra on the evening of February 12, killing a six-year-old boy and injuring four others, claimed during interrogation that the accident occurred due to brake failure, police said on Sunday. Police said the vehicle has been sent for mechanical inspection to verify the accused’s claim. (For representation)

The accused, Gaurav Singh, a resident of Bablukheda village in Unnao’s Sohramau area, studies at an inter college in Alambagh. His father, Ravindra Vikram Singh, runs a cement and iron rod business in Banthra.

According to his father, Gaurav told the family he had attended a college farewell party and later stopped at a dhaba with friends for tea. A female friend, also a Class 12 student of the same college and a minor, was in the car when he resumed driving.

“A short distance ahead, the brakes failed. I tried to stop the car but it did not halt. It first hit a trolley and then a tempo. I tried to avoid an e-rickshaw and bikers, but the car became uncontrollable,” police quoted him as saying. He also said the vehicle stopped after colliding with a tractor and that he fled in panic after a crowd gathered.

Officials said the vehicle has been sent for mechanical inspection to verify his claim of brake failure, and further action will depend on the mechanical report and other evidence.

Earlier, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) had suspended his driving licence for six months. According to RTO officials, his permanent licence was issued on February 13, 2024.

The incident occurred around 7 pm near the Hanuman temple in Banthra, even as eyewitnesses claimed the car was moving at over 100 kmph.

Among those hit were Armaan (12), Sadhana Patel (35), her mother-in-law Meena Devi (60), and six-year-old Deekshant. Deekshant succumbed to injuries later that evening. E-rickshaw driver Awadh Bihari, 42, was also injured. The car also rammed into an auto before the driver fled, leaving his friend behind. Police had earlier said that the four injured people were doing fine.

Came to Lucknow for son’s better schooling, say bereaved parents

Deekshant’s father, Sanjay Kumar, said the family had moved from Safipur tehsil in Unnao to Lucknow to ensure better schooling for their only son.

“We left everything in the village and shifted here so he could study. This year, after much effort, we secured his admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya. We wanted him to become an officer. With him, our dreams have also died,” Kumar told reporters.

The child had been living with his mother in a rented room in Banthra. On the day of the incident, he had gone to the market with his grandmother when the tragedy struck.