Hoax bomb mail threatens to blow up Agra airport

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Dec 10, 2024 06:02 AM IST

An email received by airport officials reportedly stated that a bomb was planted in a bathroom of the airport.

A week after a threat to blow up the Taj Mahal, the Agra airport on Monday received a ‘hoax’ bomb threat. An email received by airport officials reportedly stated that a bomb was planted in a bathroom of the airport. Security officials, including CISF personnel, were alerted immediately.

No suspicious items were found after a thorough security check at the airport (For representation)
No suspicious items were found after a thorough security check.

“In the email, the sender, who demanded ‘Free Palestine’, claimed that a bomb wrapped in a black bag had been planted in a toilet,” an official said.

Yogendra Singh Tomar, the aiport director, said, “Security agencies, including Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), swung into action and checked the entire airport... nothing suspicious was found.”

A complaint against the incident was lodged at Shahganj police station of Agra.

On December 3, a thorough search was launched at the Taj Mahal after a mail threatened to blow it up. The mail was received by the tourism department officials in Agra. Upon checking, the threat was found to be a hoax.

On March 4, 2021 about 1,000 tourists were evacuated from the Taj Mahal premises after a caller told police that a bomb planted at the monument could go off at any moment. Popularly called Kheria terminal, the Civil terminal of the airport comes within the premises controlled by Indian Air Force. Construction for a new terminal away from the present location is currently underway.

Follow Us On