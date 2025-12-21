Homecoming at IIM-L as its global alumni return for Nostalgia 2025

The sprawling campus of the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) came alive as more than 300 alumni from across the globe returned to participate in the grand alumni reunion, Nostalgia 2025, which began on Friday evening and will conclude on Sunday. The highlight of the second day was the re-graduation ceremony, where alumni once again wore graduation robes, reliving moments of pride and nostalgia. (HT PHOTO)

The reunion brought together alumni from the batches of 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015, giving them an opportunity to reconnect with batchmates and engage meaningfully with their alma mater. The three-day event, themed ‘Roots & Wings’, celebrated the institute’s legacy as a strong foundation for shared journeys and a launchpad for alumni achievements around the world.

The event opened with guided campus tours, followed by a symbolic plantation drive marking legacy, growth, and continuity. IIM Lucknow’s think tank urged alumni to mentor current students and outlined plans to expand alumni engagement to cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The highlight of the second day was the re-graduation ceremony, where alumni once again wore graduation robes, reliving moments of pride and nostalgia. Sharing his experience of Nostalgia 2025, an alumnus said that while the campus has evolved over the years, the bonds of friendship and shared experiences remain unchanged.

Day two also featured an academic throwback session led by Prof RK Srivastava, recreating classroom experiences for alumni. The three-day event included Batch Wars, friendly sports competitions, and a marathon symbolising alumni journeys beyond campus. On the final day, alumni enjoyed a Lucknow city tour before the reunion concluded with a closing ceremony, prize distribution, photographs, and farewells.

Addressing the inaugural event, IIM Lucknow Director Prof MP Gupta said that despite graduating in different years, alumni remain united in carrying forward the Institute’s legacy worldwide. He added that stronger collaboration between the Institute and alumni chapters would help build a more engaged and sustainable alumni ecosystem.

Prof Rajesh K Aithal, chairperson of alumni affairs at IIM Lucknow, said the reunion was not just about meeting again but about revisiting shared memories and friendships that shaped their journeys, adding that student life is a privileged phase marked by learning and personal growth.

Some of the notable alumni present in the event were Ashutosh Gupta, MD (India and Asia pacific) Coursera; Nitin Chandalia (Batch 2005), managing director & Partner, BCG – Bangalore; Gyanendra Pawhane (Batch 2000), managing director, Software & Service Sales, Cisco; Anuja Deshpande (Batch 2015) – founder, The Aftaway; Chinmaya Golecha (Batch 2015) Principal, Peak XV Partners; Ashutosh (Batch 2005) – Program Leader, Cocoblu Retail; Aneet Shukla (Batch 2000), head of treasury, Global Markets, HSBC Bank Singapore; Neha Varoliya (Batch 2015), Chief of Staff, Strategy and Projects (Consumer Business), Lenovo – Bengaluru and Ashwini Sharma (Batch 2000) director, Regional Change Management, Standard Chartered Bank.