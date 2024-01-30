IACC conference: Rajnath pushes for US investment in U.P.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) organised a conference to discuss ‘Strengthening Indo-US Relationship in Amritkaal-Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, in the presence of chief guests Rajnath Singh, defence minister and Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. The U.P. government and Invest UP, the investment promotion & facilitation agency of the U.P. government, were represented prominently at the conference. Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the IACC conference in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

The defence minister invited American investors to explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, saying, “the last seven years have witnessed substantial progress in areas such as law and order, as well as enhanced connectivity through road, rail, air, and water.” In his address he also stressed the importance of investing in research and development, citing the role of new technologies and innovative products that cater to both defence and civil sectors.

Garcetti expressed optimism about the growing collaboration between the two countries and recognised U.P. as a key investment destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Singh, executive council member of the IACC and chairman of UP State Coordination Committee, said, “Under the aegis of Invest U.P, Uttar Pradesh has streamlined administrative processes, sectoral policies and infrastructure development initiatives.”

Abhishek Prakash, CEO, Invest UP, was also present at the event as the guest of honour.