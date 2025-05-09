IBJA conclave: Work out road map for gems, jewellery park in U.P: Yogi

: Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s safe and conducive business environment, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called upon the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) to work out a comprehensive road map for a gems and jewellery park in the state, calling it vital for economic growth. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the gathering during India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) conclave, at Clarks Avadh in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI)

He also urged IBJA to develop a comprehensive model incorporating design, technology, processing, packaging, supply chain management and export.

“UP is now crime and mafia-free, and the UP Police swiftly neutralizes any threats,” he said at the IBJA conclave here on Thursday. He assured traders of the government’s steadfast support through enhanced security measures. Outlining significant strides taken under the ‘Safe City’ initiative, he mentioned the reduction in police response time from 25–30 minutes to just 7–8 minutes.

Expressing gratitude to IBJA for organising the conclave in Lucknow, he noted that such events not only open new avenues for trade but also give momentum to the government’s ongoing ‘Aath Saal Bemisaal’ campaign.

Yogi highlighted that the gems and jewellery industry contributes around 7% to the national GDP. The industry also plays a vital role in job creation and enhancing India’s global identity, he said.

The chief minister recalled that just eight years ago, the state was plagued by unrest, riots, and a general sense of insecurity—especially for traders and women—during festivals.

“But in 2017, the people placed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave the BJP a clear mandate. Today, UP is not only riot-free but also mafia-free and festivals of all communities are now celebrated peacefully,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh now offers world-class infrastructure and all necessary amenities, making it a land of immense opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors,” he remarked.

He said with a population of 25 crore, UP serves a broader region catering to the needs of nearly 30 crore people in terms of trade, employment, healthcare, and education. He stressed the importance of adopting a modern, forward-looking approach to fully leverage this vast market.

He called on the IBJA and business leaders to seize this unprecedented opportunity and scale new heights.