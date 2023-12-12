close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / ICAR-NBFGR 40th Foundation Day: Fish seed release, open house mark occasion

ICAR-NBFGR 40th Foundation Day: Fish seed release, open house mark occasion

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 12, 2023 07:04 PM IST

More than 500 visitors had the opportunity to explore the National Fish Museum-cum-Repository and Ganga Aquarium

The ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, Lucknow celebrated its 40th Anniversary of Foundation Day on Tuesday.

Balloons being released to mark the occasion in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Balloons being released to mark the occasion in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The day-long celebrations started with fish seed release at the Live Germplasm Resource Centre and tree plantation. An Open House Day (free access to school students to visit the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities) was also held. More than 500 visitors had the opportunity to explore the National Fish Museum-cum-Repository and Ganga Aquarium, gaining insights into the rich aquatic biodiversity of India.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Established in December 1983 in a rented premises in Allahabad to undertake research related to the conservation of fish germplasm resources of the country, ICAR-NBFGR is celebrating its 40th year. The bureau’s permanent infrastructure was developed at Canal Ring Road, Telibagh, Lucknow, in 1999, comprising an administrative block, laboratories, farm and residential complex covering an area of 52 acres,” said Uttam K Sarkar, director.

On this occasion, chief guest, Shiv Prasad Kimothi, member (Animal and Fisheries Science), ASRB and other guests of honour were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out