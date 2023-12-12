ICAR-NBFGR 40th Foundation Day: Fish seed release, open house mark occasion

The ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, Lucknow celebrated its 40th Anniversary of Foundation Day on Tuesday. Balloons being released to mark the occasion in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The day-long celebrations started with fish seed release at the Live Germplasm Resource Centre and tree plantation. An Open House Day (free access to school students to visit the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities) was also held. More than 500 visitors had the opportunity to explore the National Fish Museum-cum-Repository and Ganga Aquarium, gaining insights into the rich aquatic biodiversity of India.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Established in December 1983 in a rented premises in Allahabad to undertake research related to the conservation of fish germplasm resources of the country, ICAR-NBFGR is celebrating its 40th year. The bureau’s permanent infrastructure was developed at Canal Ring Road, Telibagh, Lucknow, in 1999, comprising an administrative block, laboratories, farm and residential complex covering an area of 52 acres,” said Uttam K Sarkar, director.

On this occasion, chief guest, Shiv Prasad Kimothi, member (Animal and Fisheries Science), ASRB and other guests of honour were present.