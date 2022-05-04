Identify and remove defects in power distribution, UP energy minister tells officials
Energy minister AK Sharma made a spot inspection of the 33KV substation in Vibhuti Khand here on Tuesday night and issued instructions to officials to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted in the state capital due to avoidable local faults.
He asked the officials to identify deficiencies and work to remove the same, to minimise the occurrence of local power breakdowns. The preventive maintenance, he said, was the key to the problem.
The minister said the power situation was comparatively better than most neighbouring states. He said the UPPCL personnel were working hard day and night to maintain the power supply, and people are also cooperating.
“The power supply position has improved dramatically in a short time, and we will create a system that will give no chance for complaint in future,” Sharma said.
-
Now, a student of Lucknow’s GD Goenka Public School tests Covid positive
A Class 5 student of Goenka Public School, Lucknow tested Covid positive following which the school remained closed on Wednesday for all classes, a press release by the school said. In the recent past, students of La Martiniere Girls College, Cathedral Senior Secondary School, DPS Indira Nagar, The Millennium School have tested Covid positive. School will resume offline functioning from May 5.
-
Ghaziabad former DM suspended for irregularities in land acquisitions for two e-ways
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former district magistrate of Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. A 2004 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre Kesarwani is on central deputation and is posted as director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare. Strict action will be taken against those who have committed irregularities in the land acquisition.
-
Prayagraj’s MLNMC plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
-
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: Pune Police detain MNS workers
The MNS claimed that many mosques cooperated on Wednesday morning and did not play the azaan on loudspeakers. MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed Maha Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth. After the aarti, the police detained Shinde and other MNS workers.
-
222 mosques, 96 temples grated permission to use loudspeakers in Pune rural
The Pune rural police have 226 applications from mosques and 222 of them have been granted permission to use loudspeakers. The process of granting permission to use loudspeakers at religious places is yet to begin in Pune city. Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the religious places have to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and seeking police permission to use loudspeakers was mandatory.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics