Identify madrasas withholding source of funds: U.P. minister

Lucknow Minorities welfare minister Dharampal Singh has given strict directives to the officials of his department to identify the madrasas which have either concealed information about their source of funding or have not given details about it in a transparent way during the recent survey conducted by the state government.

The minister said,” Those madrasas which have not revealed full information about their financial sources in the survey would be asked to furnish proper details again.” He said that such madrasas could be harmful for the future of the children. The minister was reviewing the progress of various schemes for minorities in his office at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Dharampal Singh said that the Madrasa Education Board should complete the Prime Minister’s public development projects on time, apart from giving uniforms and books. Senior officers should conduct site inspection and make scholarship available to the students of classes 9 and 10 easily. Corruption in distribution of scholarships would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Minister of state Danish Azad Ansari said that the government was running various beneficial schemes for the minorities.

Madrasa Board chairman Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, who was present during the meeting, said, “It is the duty of madrasa owners to reveal the sources of income. They should use money which is genuine. Madrasas which have not given details about their source of funds would be given another chance to do so .”